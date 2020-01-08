Fromm leaving UGA for NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia star quarterback Jake Fromm will forego his senior season in Athens and enter the NFL Draft.
The junior from Warner Robins made the long awaited decision official today, announcing his plans on Twitter.
“This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult,” Fromm’s announcement states. “Through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”
Fromm leaves Athens with a 35-7 career record, an SEC title, and three SEC East Division championships. He led the Dawgs to victories in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, as well as a national title game appearance. He threw for 8,224 yards and 78 touchdowns during his career, which have him ranked among the top five in Bulldog history in both categories.
Had Fromm returned for his senior year, Georgia would have again been a favorite to win the SEC Title and reach the College Football Playoff. Without him, the Dawgs could turn to Pierce County native Stetson Bennett IV, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, or could go the route of the graduate transfer.
