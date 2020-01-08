Florida deputies rescue baby trapped under water when canoe flips

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Two Florida sheriff’s deputies were in the right place at the right time when a canoe flipped on the Weeki Wachee River, trapping an infant underwater.
The Hernando County marine patrol deputies had stopped Friday along the river for a late lunch. That’s when they saw a canoe flip in rough current and heard a woman screaming for help.
They righted the canoe and found the baby strapped in a car seat. The child didn’t appear to be breathing but opened her eyes and cried once first aid was started.
The father was cited for not having a life jacket on the baby.
