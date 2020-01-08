First Dougherty Co. suicide reported in 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just a week into the new year and Dougherty County officials have reported the county’s first suicide.
WALB News 10 was told that these numbers increase during the holiday season.
In 2019, there were 11 suicides.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said he doesn’t want to see that number go up anymore.
“We want to encourage people, there is always help out there. Try to seek a counselor or pastor or someone to talk with because the problem you are dealing with, someone else has had that problem and they made it through and you can make it through too,” said Fowler.
Fowler said there are resources to help you just about everywhere you look. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.