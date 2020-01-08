Empire Dance & Performing Arts Studio presents ‘Dancing with Cordele Stars’

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not dancing with the stars but it’s just as good as the real thing.
The Empire Dance and Performing Arts Studio will be hosting “Dancing with Cordele Stars.”
The showcase brings community leaders and law enforcement together for a fun competition and a good cause.
The groups competing will raise money to fund 16 hard-working students by providing an all-expense-paid trip to L.A.
While there, students will attend a workshop in the city of Angels.
Co-owner Lauren Barnette explained why you should get involved and donate.
“It is such a huge deal for them and of course it doesn’t come without expenses, and we are not looking to make any money off of it. We are literally just trying to get the kids there, we just want to get them in front of people. I grew up in Cordele and there was nothing like this. I was all for the performing arts but there was not an outlet,” said Barnette.
The dance competition will be held at the Empire Dance Studio in Cordele and will start at 6 p.m.
So far, the studio has raised $3,500 towards its $10,000 goal.
If you would like to make a donation, you can contact Lauren Barnette at (229) 805-5577. Or, you can donate to one of the GoFundMe pages for the participating group of your choice.
Below are the GoFundMe pages for each group that will be involved in the event:
