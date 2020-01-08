Dogs, cats find forever homes over holidays; plenty still waiting to find families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many pets are given out as gifts during the holidays but what was the most popular this past year in our area.
“It was the cats and that was a good thing because we get three to one on the kittens and cats compared to dogs,” explained Mike Sistrunk, the co-county manager in Lee County
Sistrunk said that from November to December, 24 cats and kittens and 20 dogs and puppies were adopted.
“It usually starts right before Thanksgiving and then it gets kind of busy probably the week or two before Christmas,” said Sistrunk.
Shelter staff said they don’t usually see those holiday adopted animals return.
However, the shelter is still full and many animals still need forever homes.
“We had a good turnout this last month on cats and kittens being adopted, but we still need homes for these other ones as well,” Sistrunk told WALB News 10.
“Holiday months would mostly be in December. We had 93 animals adopted. We were fortunate enough to have a secret Santa that paid all adoption fees for dogs and cats from the ninth through the 25th and secret Santa paid for 58 dogs and 35 cats. We had a lot of the larger dogs that were adopted which is usually small dogs, but we had a lot of our larger dogs adopted," said May Gillespie with the Albany Humane Society.
But what breed of dog saw the most love at the Albany Humane Society this holiday season?
“We did have a lot of Pit Bull mixes or bulldog mixes, which is our most populated dog in the shelter, so that was great,” Gillespie explained.
The Albany Human Society is also filled with animals still looking for their forever homes.
Lee County Animal Shelter staff said black dogs and cats are not adopted out as much as other colors.
Albany Humane Society officials said they don’t see that trend because they have a higher number of animals coming in and out of the shelter.
