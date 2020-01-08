Dogs, cats find forever homes over holidays; plenty still waiting to find families

“Holiday months would mostly be in December. We had 93 animals adopted. We were fortunate enough to have a secret Santa that paid all adoption fees for dogs and cats from the ninth through the 25th and secret Santa paid for 58 dogs and 35 cats. We had a lot of the larger dogs that were adopted which is usually small dogs, but we had a lot of our larger dogs adopted," said May Gillespie with the Albany Humane Society.