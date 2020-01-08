Crisp Co. teachers receive CPR, AED training

CRISP, Co. (WALB) - The second semester of school started in Crisp County and faculty and staff are learning how to save lives.
Crisp Academy held a four-hour training course for teachers and coaches Monday. At least 20 people participated.
Many said the training could be the determining factor between life and death.
Athletic Director George Kennedy explained why he and the staff took the training.
“The business that we are in as athletics and of course teaching, we have a lot of kids around and there have been instances where children have these events and we want to make sure that we have everybody educated in knowing how to handle it if anything like this ever occurred,” explained Kennedy.
Kennedy said that Crisp Academy has four defibrillators and this technique could be used at any moment at the academy. Whether it is for students or staff members, Kennedy said they are now prepared for what life brings.
