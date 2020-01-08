Cordele trainer encourages women’s self-defense

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - People in Cordele can now take a stance to defend themselves before becoming victims of crime.
Marcus Payne, owner of Train with Payne Fitness, said that he knows the feeling all too well of being a victim of crime. Now, he has made it his mission to make sure women never have to experience that same feeling.
“Break-in, assaults, robberies and things like that is just happening all around us,” said Payne.
Payne said that crime can be unpredictable and women are the main targets.
His class will instill techniques that women can use to lower their risk of getting caught in a dangerous situation.
“Just to give women the opportunity to be able to get out of those situations is our goal,” explained Payne.
Payne said that law enforcement will also be in attendance at the class.
“Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, they have a couple of officers that will come down and show women different maneuvers if someone tried to grab them or someone tried to strike them. How to dodge that and counter it,” described Payne.
Payne said he was once the victim.
“I’ve had situations where I have been held up at times like that and I had to give away my possessions,” explained Payne.
Women in Cordele told WALB that they support the idea.
“Yes, I think it would be very important for women because we definitely need to know how to defend ourselves,” said Betty McKenzie, a Cordele resident.
“I think it is a great thing. Women do need to be aware of their surroundings and need to be able to take care of themselves if we don’t have anyone there with them,” said Lisa Chalk, who is also a Cordele resident.
Chalk didn’t hesitate a bit about attending the class.
“I think I am, I want to go, I would like to do that because you can never be too trained in areas,” said Chalk.
This is the third time Payne has introduced the class to the public and he is expecting a big turnout.
“All these bad things going on in our community, we want them to be able to know that you can defend yourself and your loved ones,” said Payne.
The class is free for all to attend, and you’re interested in attending, you can sign up here. The session will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cordele Lions Club.
You can contact Marcus Payne at (229) 947-9058 for additional information.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.