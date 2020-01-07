29-year-old Florida woman accused in murder-for-hire scheme

29-year-old Florida woman accused in murder-for-hire scheme (Source: Alachua County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | January 4, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 9:46 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 29-year-old Gainesville woman is accused of trying to hire a man to kill another man.

She was arrested Friday night after Gainesville police investigators recorded a phone call she made to the man.

Victoria Leigh Sargento-Graham called the witness early Friday and asked him to drive her home. When they arrived, she asked him to kill the other man. Their relationship redacted in a police report.

The man contacted police who recorded the phone call. Sargento-Graham is being held on a $500,000 bond. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

