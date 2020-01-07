Woman arrested in Clinch Co. child abuse incident

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was charged after an unresponsive infant was taken to the hospital and found with a number of injuries, according to the Homerville Police Department (HPD).
On Dec. 25, police were called about a cruelty to children incident.
Police said an investigation found that Tarlikaben Bhuatel Bheil Patel, 26, brought an unresponsive 2-month-old to Clinch Memorial Hospital.
Hospital staff worked to resuscitate the infant but had to be airlifted to an out of state hospital.
The infant was found with multiple blunt force trauma injuries to its body, according to police.
It was also found that the infant suffered traumatic, irreversible brain injuries, which left the infant in a life-threatening coma.
The investigation, along with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, resulted in Patel’s arrest.
Patel was charged with first degree cruelty to children and is in jail without bond.
The Homerville Police Department said they are asking for prayer for the infant and said the victim is not expected to survive.
Police said if the victim dies, the district attorney will be consulted for possible upgraded charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.
