Valdosta residents hope to see change as new mayor takes seat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are preparing for new leadership.
The new mayor is set to take office in just a few days.
Some said they’re sad to see the current mayor go, while others said they’ve been ready for someone to bring about change.
“It’s always room for improvement," said resident Richard McCleroy.
After a drawn-out election process, McCleroy is one of many who is on the edge of his seat, waiting to see what the new leadership will bring to the table.
“Although, I was happy with what we have going out, there’s always room for improvement. So I’ll see what the new crew is going to do and we’ll go from there," said McCleroy.
McCleroy said he and the current mayor know each other well. He thinks the work he’s done is going to be hard to beat but said he does want to see an added focus on a new form of public transportation.
“I see a lot of folks walking, young and old. I do what I can to stop and see if I can give them a ride," said McCleroy.
However, others like Dana Cook said that she would like more of an emphasis on the business front.
“I think Valdosta could use more small businesses and support of our small businesses in our town," said Cook.
Cook said she is excited about the start of the new term for Scott James Matheson.
“I’m excited to see what the new one has in store for us, the growth of the town and the changes that he has in store for us," said Cook.
McCleroy said that any change brought about should be the result of a collaborative effort.
“You’re learning as you go and nobody knows it all. You need help and nobody is good on their own," said McCleroy.
Matheson is set to be sworn in at Valdosta City Hall Thursday at 5:30 p.m. during the council meeting.
