Valdosta Red Cross addresses ‘critical need’ for blood

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - For anyone who might be hoping to give back for their New Year’s resolution, the Red Cross said donating blood could answer a need.
This month is National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross said donors are badly needed.
“It’s the only way I can give back," said platelet donor Cheryl Wiggins.
Wiggins said she’s been donating blood platelets and plasma for more than 15 years. She said it’s worth every minute of her time.
“It’s not easy but it’s not that hard. You just have to get the right mindset," said Wiggins.
A mindset that Red Cross worker, Willeana Thomas, said can help save up to three lives every time you donate.
A perfect opportunity for so many people to start their year off right.
“So that can be one of the things you resolved to do in 2020, come and be a platelet and a whole blood donor, making sure that the supply is always on hand as needed," said Thomas.
Thomas said they especially need people to come out right now because they have a critical need for blood.
“We monitor our supply of blood constantly. We are always going by what the hospital is demanding, what our patients need, that determines if we’re critical or not," explained Thomas.
Wiggins said they’re sure to make you as comfortable as possible when you come in to donate, whether it’s your first time or your one hundredth.
“They are very friendly. They give me T-shirts, money cards and food and drink afterward," said Wiggins.
Red Cross workers in the Valdosta office said that if you give blood before Jan. 19, you can be entered for a chance to win a ticket to this year’s Super Bowl.
