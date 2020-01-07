State legislators tour the Radium Springs area; county leaders ask for more funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Leaders are fighting for state funding to restore the Radium Springs area.
State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and Rep. Camia Hopson toured the area around the old golf course on Tuesday.
They also got a special look at the old Spring Creek Bridge that has a dam system.
When working properly, it's supposed to keep spring water in the blue hole.
Dougherty County Commissioners want to show state leaders how special they believe the area is.
They hope they’ll argue for state funding on their behalf during this legislative session.
“It’s one of the most beautiful places in all of Georgia. When it’s properly maintained, properly cared for and properly invested in, then it can be a huge resource, a huge source of tourism, a huge source of recreation. And, frankly, an added quality of life for all of the residents in this area and the surrounding counties,” Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
Commissioners are specifically asking for $1.4 million.
This would fund bridge repairs and the development of Radium Springs Trail.
The bridge is also state-owned.
