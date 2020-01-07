Sen. Kelly Loeffler sworn in, becomes first Ga. woman to truly hold office

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVM) - Nearly 100 years after becoming the first state to send a woman to the U.S. Senate, tonight Georgia has its second female Senator.
Governor Brian Kemp recently appointed businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to take over for Senator Johnny Isakson.
Georgia’s first female Senator, Rebecca Latimer Felton, was also the country’s first female Senator. She only served a symbolic one-day term in November 1922.
When asked what it will be like to be the first Georgia woman to hold the office, she said,
“Well, this is quite an honor. I’m very humbled; I take this very seriously. I’ve spent my life working to make sure that I do the best job I do, regardless of being a woman. And, I’m going to do my best for Georgians and make sure that I represent every Georgian, all 10 million across our state.”
Loeffler says she has been studying hard over the last few months to be ready to get to work immediately.
If she wants to keep her job past 2020, she will have to win re-election in the primary and general elections later this year.
