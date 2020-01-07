Reasons why now is a good time to go house shopping

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a New Year and a lot of people are taking the opportunity to make big changes in their lives.
If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, real estate agents said now’s actually the best time to do it.
“Because right now, you can buy for less than you can rent,” said Cindy Kissinger with Parker Real Estate Group.
Kissinger knows first hand the difficulties and stressors of buying a home, so she has a few tips.
“For the new home buyers, I would say invest your income tax into your down payment," Kissinger said. "That offers some very good investments, as well.”
Kissinger said the start of the year is the perfect time to invest your money.
“Once you get your taxes back, just take that and it will help with your down payment," Kissinger said. "As far as, you know, if you get an FHA loan, you have put three-and-a-half percent down, or if you get a conventional loan, you have to put 5 percent down.”
If you’re on the fence about buying your own home, it’s actually the better bang for your buck, as opposed to renting a home right now.
“Interest rates are just really good right now,” Kissinger said.
Interest rates have been decreasing the past couple of years. But before you put your home on the market, there are a few things you can do now to spruce it up and attract home buyers.
“If you’ve got any rotten wood around your home, definitely go ahead and get that fixed," Kissinger said. "Keep your colors up to date. And declutter.”
