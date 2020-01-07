Police open fire after they say a man attempted run them over with a vehicle

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have a arrested a 30-year-old man in Bradenton after he allegedly assaulted a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle.
Deputies say that around 9:00 p.m., detectives requested a patrol when they noticed a parked vehicle, a gold Toyota van, located in the 600th block of 33rd Avenue East.
According to reports, deputies learned that the owner of the vehicle had an active warrant and they turned around and drove back to the location to approach the van. One of the detectives got out of his vehicle and walked towards the driver’s side of the van, placed his left hand on the fender and said to the driver “Sheriff’s Office, show me your hands.”
Deputies say the driver did not follow this order and instead placed the vehicle into drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed, hit the detective with the front driver side fender causing him to lose balance and fall to the ground.
According to deputies, the driver of the van then attempted to head straight towards one of the other detectives, but the detective fired two rounds at the driver and jumped out of the way of the van right before he could be struck. The driver of the van was not struck by the bullet and did not suffer any injuries.
Reports say that the driver of the van then drove away from the scene and headed east bound.
Deputies say that they later located the owner of the van and arrested him on the warrant. However, he did not match the description of the driver that hit the detective. Law enforcement says he told them that he loaned his van to Joseph Hanold.
Deputies say that they located the van around 11:35 p.m. near the Moose Lodge and Hanold was located and arrested.
Hanold has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He was not struck by the bullet when the detective shot at the van and an ongoing investigation into the shooting has been opened.
