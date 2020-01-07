Maintain your AC units now and save money down the road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If a New Year’s resolution was to save money, you can start with these AC unit maintenance tips.
Clint Newsome, Albany Air Conditioning and Heating Co. vice president, said there are things you can do now to prevent costly troubles down the road.
Newsome said to clean your unit filters at least once every two months.
He said go outside and check your outdoor unit.
Make sure there aren't any ant beds, leaves or pine straw blocking it.
He said have a licensed HVAC professional inspect your system now, not later.
“Just be safe, be cautious with it. If you’re not sure what you’re doing, please call a professional. That’s what we do. You know, I just wouldn’t advise a homeowner to go in there and start opening up their unit if they see something or smell something different,” said Newsome.
Newsome said you should keep your system running well now to prevent any major issues in the future.
