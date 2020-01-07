Lee Co. TSPLOST paving, resurfacing projects begin

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - As the new year begins, so do new road projects in Lee County.
"We’re gonna spend every penny we have repaving roads. We made a commitment to the people when they voted on the TSPLOST that we would spend all the money on transportation issues, mainly paving their roads and we’re gonna keep our promise. We’re gonna pave some roads,” said Lee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis.
Lee County leaders are not wasting any time providing drivers with the best quality roads and using TSPLOST funds to do it.
“Approximately $1.9 million dollars for several roads that are being paved and resurfaced in Lee County,” said Co-Lee County Manager Christi Dockery. “They are going to pave one lane at a time, so there shouldn’t be any traffic delays.”
- Sandy Beach Road
- West Doublegate
- Danbury
- New York Road from Larson to Grey Moss
- Joe Toole will also be resurfaced and raised to help prevent flooding
County leaders expect the resurfacing projects to be completed within a month.
- Bruner
- Mathis
- Ackers Circle
County leaders believe the paving projects should wrap up around April.
