Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 25 points, including seven straight during a 15-1 run in the fourth quarter that sent the Orlando Magic past the slumping Brooklyn Nets 101-89. Nikola Vucevic had 24 rebounds and 11 points for his 300th career double-double, and the Magic pulled away in the final seven minutes after going 9:20 without a field goal. Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 apiece for the Nets, who lost their sixth straight game after charging back from a 16-point deficit to take a lead in the fourth quarter. Seven players scored in double figures for the Magic. D.J. Augustin came off the bench to contribute 16 points and five assists.
MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had a big game and the Miami Heat won. That would have been ideal for both sides at this time last year. Whiteside is with Portland now and put up 21 points and 18 rebounds in his return to Miami on Sunday night. But the Heat won anyway, prevailing 122-111. Whiteside is still having a huge year in his first season with the Blazers and even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he's still rooting for his former center.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse says that forward Robert Braswell is out for the season. The sophomore has been suffering from pain in both shins. He has played just 48 minutes in parts of seven games. he hit a pair of 3-pointers last week against Niagara in his last appearance. Coach Jim Boeheim was counting on the 6-foot-7 player to provide an outside threat. Braswell is a candidate for a medical redshirt because he will have played in less than 30 percent of the team's regular-season games.
CHICAGO (AP) — Laura Harvey is leaving the National Women's Soccer League's Utah Royals to become the full-time head coach of the under-20 women's national soccer team. Her task will be to prepare the team for that level's World Cup qualifying, which starts next month. Harvey has been a coach in the NWSL since the league's inception in 2013, first with the Seattle Reign and then for the past two seasons with the Royals. She'll open camp with the under-20 team on Thursday in Florida.
UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yacht Club's American Magic sailing team will be back on the water at its winter base in Pensacola, Florida, to resume training for the first warmup regatta for the 36th America's Cup. American Magic shipped its new 75-foot monohull Defiant from Newport, Rhode Island, to Pensacola last year and got in some training before taking a holiday break. American Magic will continue to learn to sail the fantastical-looking yacht, which rises on hydrofoils and skims over the waves.