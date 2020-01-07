Mid morning clouds give way to sunshine and a good northwest breeze. That a weak cold front that'll knock temperatures back down to the 30s overnight. A seasonable Wednesday warms to 70 by Thursday. Friday we reach the upper 70s with a few showers in the afternoon. Near record warmth is expected Saturday. Late in the day into the evening strong to severe storm are possible. Showers linger early Sunday and temperatures only drip about 5 degrees. Warm and wet weather take us into next week.