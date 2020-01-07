Douglas fire chief arrested following New Year’s Eve incident

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) announced Monday that the chief of the Douglas Fire Department is facing multiple charges after an incident on New Year’s Eve.
Douglas Fire Chief Larry Wilson was arrested and charged with two counts of pointing a pistol at another and one count of criminal trespass, according to DPD.
Police have not provided details about the incident but they did say that after interviewing “several victims and witnesses” during their investigation, there was enough probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for Wilson, as well as others who were involved.
The arrest warrants were applied for and received from the Coffee County Magistrate Court Monday, DPD reported.
No other suspects have been identified at this time.
DPD said that more arrests are expected.
Wilson has been released from the Coffee County Jail on bond.
Police said that separate administrative personnel action against Wilson is pending at this time.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.