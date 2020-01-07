Dept. of Public Health: Hepatitis A spikes in Ga. but not in southwestern areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 900 cases of Hepatitis A were reported in Georgia over the last year.
That’s according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
"In Southwest Georgia, we’re not seeing the similar increase in cases,” said Jacqueline Jenkins with the Southwest Health District.
In 2019 there were only two reported Hepatitis A cases in our area. One was in Seminole County and the other was in Miller County, Jenkins told WALB.
“In Southwest Georgia, we get about one case a year, so we’re not seeing the huge spike as some of our other health districts,” explained Jenkins.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection. You can catch the virus primarily by someone with the virus through fecal-oral.
You can also get it from food, water or objects that have been contaminated with the virus. However, Jenkins said he risk is not as high as person to person contact.
Homosexual men and injection drug users are some of those at a higher risk of catching the virus, along with those who take personal care of others such as children or the elderly.
“We do want people to be aware of the increases in Hepatitis A in Georgia and from our surrounding communities. The best prevention for Hepatitis A is the Hep A vaccine and you can get the Hep A vaccine as young as one year," said Jenkins.
Jenkins said washing your hands is also a major way to keep you from catching Hepatitis A.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.