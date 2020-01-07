Deerfield-Windsor Girl’s Basketball looks to continue dominance in region play

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor girl’s basketball team has been electric all year.
They sit at 12-2 after going on an 11 game win streak.
And the real challenge starts tomorrow with region play.
First year head coach, Gina Mitchell has quickly turned this program around.
The seniors told us their renewed buy-in and the faith their coaches have in them, has made all the difference.
After narrowly losing to Brookstone the Knights look to regain control of their destiny.
“I mean it feels good, because the past four years we struggled a little bit so to actually see our full potential it feels really good to win," said senior Jamia Lofton.
“Since it’s all eight pf us [seniors] it’s our last opportunity to win. So, we’re working really hard at winning and get the region title and hopefully the state title, as well," said senior, Emilee Foy.
The Knights take on Tiftarea Academy Tuesday night at 6:30.
