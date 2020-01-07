Coroner rules on body found in Flint

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For three days, the details and the identity of the body pulled from the Flint River near the Oglethorpe Blvd. Bridge have been a mystery.
Tuesday afternoon, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler clarified that mystery with the announcement that he has a positive ID, and a cause of death.
The body discovered Sunday is that of 37-year-old Vio Nelson from Dawson, who had been reported missing.
An autopsy determined that Nelson died of drowning, and the death has been ruled a suicide, Fowler said.
The investigation concluded that she jumped off the Oglethorpe Bridge into the river, and her body was entangled in trees near the river bank.
Water from the river receded and revealed the body, held there by trees.
Nelson had been missing since Christmas Day, according to the Dawson Police Department (DPD).
