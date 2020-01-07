Clinch Co. substitute teacher charged with child molestation

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Clinch County Schools substitute teacher has been charged with child molestation, according to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin McLaine was arrested Monday and charged with one count of child molestation in connection to an incident with a 5-year-old victim, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said there is video of McLaine allegedly going into another room with the victim at Clinch County Elementary/Middle School. The video has not been released.
The school system released a statement on the incident:
"After schools were released for Christmas break, school administrators were made aware of a student alleging a substitute teacher made inappropriate contact to her. The investigation was turned over to law enforcement and the school system has fully cooperated in the investigation.
Due to the sensitivity of this case, Clinch County School administrators have not been given specific knowledge of the conclusions of the investigation but were informed on January 6, 2020 that the substitute teacher was arrested. The substitute teacher was immediately removed from the approved substitute list and will not be substitute teaching in the Clinch County School System.
We want to assure parents that our administration and staff remain diligent in maintaining a safe school — school safety is our highest priority. The Clinch County School System takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously and will always investigate them thoroughly and cooperate with law enforcement investigations. If a parent or student has any information to share about employee misconduct, including inappropriate contact with a student, please contact the Clinch County Board of Education immediately at (912) 487-5321."
Clinch County Schools require substitute teachers to pass a criminal background check, according to the school district. A criminal background check includes scanning county, state and/or federal records.
WALB is waiting on a copy of McLaine’s mugshot. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
