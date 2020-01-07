Clinch Co. substitute teacher charged with child molestation

We want to assure parents that our administration and staff remain diligent in maintaining a safe school — school safety is our highest priority. The Clinch County School System takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously and will always investigate them thoroughly and cooperate with law enforcement investigations. If a parent or student has any information to share about employee misconduct, including inappropriate contact with a student, please contact the Clinch County Board of Education immediately at (912) 487-5321."