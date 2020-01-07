Break-ins, stolen property prompt new neighborhood watch

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Break-ins and stolen property are just some of the reasons one Southwest Georgia neighborhood is coming together to form a neighborhood watch group.
Albany Recreation and Parks hosted their first meeting at the Bill Miller Community Center Monday.
This would be the first-ever neighborhood watch group in the Vick Street area.
Corporal Dillard Glover with the Albany Police Department (APD) was the guest speaker.
He said of the more than 15 neighborhood watch groups in the city, it’s all about the people taking back their neighborhoods.
“People have to be committed to this long term, not short term because this is not a short term fix. This is a long term type thing to fight against the crime that comes into the different neighborhoods,” said Glover.
Corporal Glover said these groups also help the bond between police and the community.
The group said they hope forming the neighborhood watch will get neighbors more aquatinted.
