Albany pastor petitions for open use of government power outlets

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany pastor is worried people are being denied the use of a power outlet outside of the Government Center but there may be a bigger issue of who owns the outlet.
A church group has been gathering outside of the Government Center every first Saturday morning for the past five years.
They’ve been plugging their PA system into the open outlet outside of the center but the group noticed the outlet was locked back in November.
Rance Pettibon, Sr. is the pastor of Second Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. He said his congregation likes to pray for the city and county government employees. He told county commissioners that he had gone to city leaders to ask for permission to plug his system into the outlet. He said the outlet has always been open.
“I’d like to ask the commission, petition the commission, for use of that power for one hour every first Saturday from 8 to 9 and if necessary, we’ll pay for it. But we would not like to have to buy a generator to pray for the city,” said Pettibon.
County Administrator Mike McCoy said they started locking the box because there was an issue of vagrants crowding the area, especially on the weekends.
McCoy said employees working at the Government Center on the weekends were starting to get concerned about safety issues.
While the City of Albany owns the building, the county is in charge of maintenance. So there’s the issue of which governing body would be in charge of allowing different groups to use the power source when need be.
There was a suggestion of creating some type of calendar system so people could sign up to use it and keep it locked the rest of the time.
McCoy said he’ll discuss the issue with city leaders and they’ll readdress it next week.
Dougherty Co. Commission on battling brush fires with storm damage:
Debris from Hurricane Michael is still creating trouble for the Georgia Forestry Commission.
A year and a half later, downed trees and limbs in Dougherty and Lee counties are creating obstacles for the commission and fire departments to put out wildfires.
Chief Ranger David Hodges said the number of wildfires decreased in 2019, with 12 in total. Ten of those fires burned more than 21 acres of land and were started by burning debris.
“When we arrive on scene with so many trees down, we call it direct attacking the fire, we’re throwing dirt on the fire from the dozier. And with so much damage that we aren’t going to be able to clean up, we just have to give the fire more room to protect the operator and the equipment,” explained Hodges.
The downed trees not only make it difficult to get to the fires, but it also makes it hard to contain them.
Hodges said they expect it to take years to clean all of the debris.
Radium Springs improvement updates:
Millions of dollars of extensive work is being done on the Radium Springs area.
The goal is to restore it to its former glory before it was damaged in the January 2017 storms.
Now it’s official, construction on the Radium Springs Trailhead can officially begin. The almost half a million dollar project is only the beginning.
The trailhead will be built where the old Radium Springs Golf Course is.
Restrooms, utilities and the hardscapes during this part of the project will be constructed.
The county has to go through with this portion of the project quickly, though.
The county received a $200,000 grant to cover part of the costs and it has to be used as soon as possible.
Phase one costs, in total, around $474,000.
“We are ready to move forward with construction of this project. And in essence, there’s going to be two phases of it. We split it into two phases to try and save money because of the extent of the work that is to be done,” said Scott Addison, the assistant county administrator.
Phase two will focus on curbs, gutters and asphalt for parking.
The pavilion, park and garden area improvements are already underway.
The roads in the Radium Springs area have been resurfaced and repaired already, as well.
Phase two of the project is already out for bid. It’s expected to cost around $300,000.
AResident makes request for Radium Springs water tower:
Previously hidden by trees, an old water tower now stands tall and proud in Radium Springs and now a neighbor wants to restore it.
Don Dalling said the tower withstood the test of time and even survived the January 2017 storms.
Dalling said now that trees in the area have been cleared and you can see the tower again, he’s asking county commissioners to restore it as a symbol to the area.
“I’d like to see some action taken to restore another part of Radium Springs. Let people know it’s there and a little bit more that might draw people to it, and aid our community in travel and money coming into our community,” said Dalling.
County commissioners said they’ll talk with public works about potential costs to restoring it.
It would not actually be used for water.
