Miami looks to knock off No. 13 Louisville

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: Kameron McGusty has connected on 35 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.