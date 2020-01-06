Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An analysis has found that rising rents in Tucson are pushing families out of apartment complexes and disrupting children's school year. Mapping by the Arizona Daily Star shows that two school districts _ Tucson Unified and Amphitheater Unified _ have been hardest hit by evictions. Those evictions are a reflection of Tucson’s housing crisis for lower-income residents. In some neighborhoods, when rents rise quickly in large rental complexes near a school, a number of students might suddenly have to leave their classrooms at once. Over the last year, the cost for a rental unit in Tucson increased by an average of $53 per month, though some apartment complexes saw rent increases in the hundreds.