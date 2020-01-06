Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Hassan Whiteside had a big game and the Miami Heat won. That would have been ideal for both sides at this time last year. Whiteside is with Portland now and put up 21 points and 18 rebounds in his return to Miami on Sunday night. But the Heat won anyway, prevailing 122-111. Whiteside is still having a huge year in his first season with the Blazers and even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he's still rooting for his former center.
MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic had 29 points and 13 assists and the Miami Heat never trailed in a 122-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting for Miami. The Heat improved to 17-1 at home and 10-0 after a loss. Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 12 assists. Former Heat center Hassan Whiteside was booed almost every time he touched the ball. He had 21 points and 18 rebounds for Portland.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 for their seventh straight victory. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots and Mitchell Stephens and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina, which lost its second straight and fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand. The Lightning’s winning streak includes just the second sweep of a four-game trip in franchise history. Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Montreal, Ottawa and Carolina over a six-day period.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, rookie Chris Driedger stopped 31 shots and the Florida Panthers ended an eight-game losing streak on Pittsburgh ice with a 4-1 victory over the Penguins. Brett Connolly scored his 16th of the season for the Panthers, Frank Vatrano had his ninth and Evgenii Dadonov added an empty-netter for his 18th. Florida bounced back from a loss to Buffalo on Saturday by winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 20, 2014. Jared McCann scored his 11th for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 31 saves.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Florida State to a 73-62 victory over No. 23 Miami. Gillespie shot 8 of 11 from the field as the Seminoles rebounded from their first loss of the season Thursday at Syracuse. Morgan Jones scored 16 points and Nicki Ekhomu finished with 15 points for Florida State. Mykea Gray scored 21 points for the Hurricanes. Miami standout Beatrice Mompremier missed the game because of a foot injury.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Horse of the Year finalist Maximum Security was one of 17 horses formally invited to be in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational later this month at Gulfstream Park. Breeders’ Cup Classic runner-up and McKinzie also earned an invite. So did Eclipse Award finalist Omaha Beach. Maximum Security is an Eclipse finalist in two categories and was first across the line at last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.