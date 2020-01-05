Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

TREE DEATH
SC woman killed when tree falls on home, pinning her beneath
IRMO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman was killed after a tree fell on her house. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 62-year-old Gertraud Maria Walker, of Irmo, was in her bedroom when a tree fell across her house around 8 p.m. Friday. The State reports Watts says Walker was pinned underneath the fallen tree and died of traumatic asphyxiation at the scene.
BODY FOUND-MISSING MAN
Body found in water identified as missing SC man
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A body found in the water in South Carolina has been identified as a man reported missing last month. Mount Pleasant Police spokesman Inspector Chris Rosier says the body of 20-year-old Alexander Elliott was recovered from the water near the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning. Rosier tells the Post and Courier that foul play is not suspected in Elliott's death. Elliott was reported missing Dec. 10.
FATAL SHOOTING
Teen accused in gang-related murder of SC mom, baby captured
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspect in the slayings of a 26-year-old South Carolina mother and her 1-year-old son has been arrested in Georgia, nearly three weeks after the deaths. Two other suspects are still being sought. News outlets report Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Mel’isha Jackson and her son, Elijah. The mother and son were shot to death Dec. 17 at an apartment complex in Graniteville, South Carolina, in Aiken County. Aiken County officials have said the victims were not the intended targets of the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related.
AP-SC-INMATE DEATH
SC inmate dies in jail
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina corrections investigators are looking into an inmate's death at Laurens County's Johnson Detention Center. Someone discovered an inmate there at 5 a.m. Friday deceased in their cell, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Details about how the inmate died or his name were not released. The sheriff's office referred all questions to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is in charge of the investigation.
AP-SC-MANSLAUGHTER SENTENCE
SC woman gets 15-year sentence in abuser's death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A 32-year-old South Carolina woman who fatally stabbed her abuser will spend 15 years in prison for her role in his death. Tiffany Jenae Carroll, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter and received the multi-year sentence. The Index-Journal reports she was initially charged with murder in the Sept. 18, 2017 death of 27-year-old William Jamaal Johnson. Greenwood police said Carroll stabbed Johnson in the chest during an argument at a residence. Johnson died later that day. During a December hearing, Judge Letitia H. Verdin found Carroll had been a victim of domestic violence during her relationship with Johnson before handing down the sentence.
WRONG-WAY-FATAL
Troopers: Driver dies in wrong-way head-on crash in SC
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man has been killed in a head-on crash in South Carolina. The South Carolina Highway patrol said it happened in Abbeville County on Highway 72 around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers said a 2004 Hyundai was traveling east and a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling west in the eastbound lane. The Camry hit the Hyundai head-on, the troopers said. WYFF-TV reports the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The coroner's office identified him as 61-year-old John Albert Williams Jr. The driver of the Camry is being treated at an area hospital.