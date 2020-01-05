Community activist aims to unite men with ‘I AM A MAN’ march in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Men in the Albany and Dougherty County area came together Saturday afternoon. They said their goal is to show people what it means to be a man.
King Randall has lived in Albany all his life but his dreams have just gotten bigger.
“The purpose of this march is to rebirth a march that Dr. King was not able to lead because he was assassinated,” Randall said. “The march is for unity. We are not asking for anything, I am simply bringing men here to actually go get things for ourselves, so we don’t have to ask anybody for anything."
He said he wants men in Albany to take back control of the narrative that black men are absent in the home as well as contribute to the high rate of crime.
Former mayoral candidate, James Pratt Jr., said he believes being a man starts with being responsible.
“Being a man has diverse meanings. I think it feeds from what a woman is, but I think being responsible is a fundamental thing to being a man,” Pratt told us.
With all the violence and gang activity, King said he just wants the city to unite.
“We do need unity in our community. Albany, Georgia definitely needs our men to stand up, and Albany will remain in the condition that it is in unless we stand up and take back our community,” said Randall.
King said the response from the community entails the march was needed.
“I love every bit of it and I love all the men that came out. And I am glad the community was able to come and support,” Randall told us.
We asked King what made him fit to lead such a powerful cause, seeing how Dr. Martin Luther King wasn't able to for the city.
“This was a city that he was not able to be successful in and I was able to rebirth the march he was not able to lead,” Randall said.
Pratt added the walk will be something people will talk about for the coming months.
“Facebook conversations will continue, the face-to-face conversations will continue so I think this was a very successful event so far,” Pratt said.
Kings shared this is just the beginning and it won’t be their last march.
This was the first annual ‘I AM A MAN’ march. This will be every year, we will be marching the same route every year," Randall shared with us.
If you would like to donate to the cause or get involved in the movement; you can contact King Randall at WWW.NEWEMERGINGKING.COM.
