Albany farmer shows volunteers how to preserve crops during the cold season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the cold temperatures approaching Southwest Georgia in the upcoming weeks, one farmer took the time to educate people on how to keep their personal gardens protected from the frostbites.
On Saturday, volunteers came to work at the Phoebe and Flint River Fresh community garden to learn how to preserve their fruits and vegetables for the cold season.
Executive Director for Flint River Fresh, Frenando Jackson also known as “Farmer Fredo”, spearheaded the event.
“We have a series called ‘Farming in the City’, where we encourage people to come out to our community garden to volunteer. But every two weeks we focus on different techniques,” Jackson said.
Jackson introduced a technique used to protect crops all across Southwest Georgia.
“Hoop house or a low tunnel is utilized by farmers to protect their plants through extreme weather,” Jackson shared with us.
With temperatures reaching 40 degrees and below, he spoke on how the hoop house technique can protect those homegrown meals.
“You develop a small hoop where you put a plastic or a sheet over the top of it to adjust the temperature for the plant in order for it to be warm enough to survive the frost,” he said.
Jenn Palan has been volunteering since the community garden opened back in December and isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.
“I like the idea of what he is doing, providing produce to people who can’t normally get it, it’s easy and we get to learn something to take home to our garden,” said Palan. “Learning the hoop house, which is something that would be neat for us to be able to use in our garden, the weeding we got that down pack."
Jackson said the tools he uses are easy and affordable, he even referenced a clothes hanger that can help make a small hoop house.
“We want to teach people hands-on instructions on what they can do in their backyards and in their community; to learn how to grow food throughout the year,” Jackson said.
The next community event will be on January 20, where he will teach people in the community how to plant fruit trees.
For more information on the new and growing techniques, follow ‘Farmer Fredo’ on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.