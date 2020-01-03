Winter’s chill returns for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A very warm southerly wind provided record warmth as highs topped upper 70s low 80s Friday afternoon. Albany’s high of 81 tied the record set in 2000. Abundant moisture covers the region with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. We’ve had strong storms with brief heavy downpours and gusty winds but so far no severe storms. Through the evening thunderstorms diminish while rain lingers into early Saturday.