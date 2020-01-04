Pelham residents react to newly-renovated Hand Trading Company

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - People who live in Pelham are reacting to the newly-renovated Hand Trading Company. Some people are seeing the beauty of the century-old building for the first time ever.
Pelham resident, David Boddin’s reaction when he walked into the newly renovated Hand Trading Company’s grand opening was priceless.
“I have never been in here before and I did not expect this,” Boddin said.
Mayor James Eubanks said the economic impact the renovation will bring to the city would bring new businesses like no other.
“I think this would be a catalyst to see new life and new businesses throughout Pelham in the future,” Eubanks said.
Boddin told us he moved from up north to the south for affordable housing.
He expressed that the dome inside the building makes the experience more unique.
“I had no idea there was a dome on this building. My goodness, up north you wouldn’t be able to touch one of these apartments for less than $1,000 a month,” Boddin said.
Sarah Pelfrey was one of the artists who brought the building back to life and shared her thoughts of being a part of the Pelham community through the paintings on the wall.
“You walk out the door and you get a sense of awe and wow. You just get to feel a part of history as well,” Pelfrey told WALB News 10.
“They are just so big and spacious. A lot of times one-bedroom apartments are kind of cramped but it’s just so beautiful,” Boddin added.
Bobbin has already submitted an application to own one of the 54 units and couldn’t stop talking about how affordable and big they are.
He is hoping the renovations would be a big start for the city’s success.
“It is a godsend, it is just great and I am hoping it will just bring Pelham up, put Pelham back on the map,” Boddin said.
