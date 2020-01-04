Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office tackles illegal narcotics with new drug unit

GRADY CO., GA (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office has begun their new year with a new drug force to tackle the high traffic of illegal narcotics in the county.
Sheriff Harry Young said that this isn’t just a problem for Grady County and he wants drug dealers to think twice before stepping into county limits.
“We figure 90 percent of the crime in this county can be related back to drugs,” Young told WALB News 10.
Young said creating a new unit specifically to fight drugs has always been one of his goals in his 15 years of service.
“I have been trying to get a drug unit for 16 to 15 years and finally got the backing from the county commissioners and our county administrator," Young expressed to us.
The new drug unit consists of three men within the sheriff’s office. Young said they are dedicated and committed to getting drugs out of Grady County.
Investigator Chris Luckey is one of the men.
“We had an investigation unit but it is very difficult when you’re working a methamphetamine case and then you are on-call status and you get called to a burglary,” Luckey said. “Drugs anywhere from child molestation to burglary to theft, somehow they are all linked back to drug usage. So we are going to be out in full force.”
Even with the unit only starting a few days ago, Luckey said the community has already started given tips.
And in return, they provide safety and privacy for those individuals.
“We receive tips pretty much on a daily basis. People who call in can remain anonymous and we utilize confidential informants. For safety concerns, we don’t reveal someone’s identity that’s assisting an investigation," Luckey said.
Luckey told us with the unit in full force, he can now focus on the cases to get drug kingpins off the streets of Grady and surrounding counties.
“I foresee that we are going to be productive. That’s our goal. We have to look out for the citizens of our county, of course, that’s our priority,” Luckey told WALB News 10.
Throughout the years, Young and his fellow deputies in South Georgia have worked with officers in north Florida.
They are in the process of coming up with an organization that will allow them to break down on crime once and for all.
“We made a difference here. We can keep it going, but we got to have the backing from the people. And I think we got that finally,” Sheriff Young said.
Young told us that they will continue to need support from the community to make Grady County one of the best for stopping drugs.
