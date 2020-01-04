Forecast: Colder but sunny on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breezy conditions continue into Saturday evening. As the sky clears and the winds weaken, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s on Sunday morning. For Sunday, expect plenty of sun as highs warm into the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll start off Monday in the mid to upper 30s once again. We’ll see warmer weather by the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 60s under a sunny sky. Expect a few more clouds on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will mainly be a dry front with only a slight chance of a shower. Highs will warm into the mid 60s.
The dry weather continues into Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will warm to near 60. Mainly dry weather lasts into Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. It will be warmer with highs near 70. Rain chances return by Friday as a warm front lifts north and another disturbance approaches from the west. There’s a 40% of showers with highs soaring into the mid 70s. Shower and storm chances continue into Saturday with highs once again in the mid 70s.
Low temperatures will stay seasonable – mid-upper 30s/low 40s – Sunday through Thursday mornings.
