Forecast: Colder but sunny on Sunday

The dry weather continues into Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will warm to near 60. Mainly dry weather lasts into Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. It will be warmer with highs near 70. Rain chances return by Friday as a warm front lifts north and another disturbance approaches from the west. There’s a 40% of showers with highs soaring into the mid 70s. Shower and storm chances continue into Saturday with highs once again in the mid 70s.