UNC looks for home win vs Ga. Tech

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina's Garrison Brooks, Brandon Robinson and Justin Pierce have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVOE: Michael Devoe has connected on 45.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.