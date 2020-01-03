Tom Kleinlein resigns as Georgia Southern athletics director

In a news release from the university Kleinlein stated, “I would like to thank Georgia Southern University as well as all of Eagle Nation for a great eight years. Statesboro has truly become a home for me and my family and we are sad to leave. We are also excited about new opportunities that await us. I feel like a lot has been accomplished in my time here, but it couldn’t have been done without the hard work and effort of all of the employees of this athletic department. I hope all of the student-athletes, coaches and staff members who have worked here during my time know how much they mean to me and I will forever be grateful I was able to serve and lead them.”