Tifton installs 9 new crosswalks for pedestrian safety

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two days into the new year and the city of Tifton is already upgrading how people walk to and from destinations downtown.
The $128,000 dollar project started back in 2018 and it is said to bring nine new crosswalks to the downtown area this year to help with the traffic flow and safety for pedestrians.
Director of Economic Development, Abbey McLaren, told us the funds came from a grant.
“We have a high average of annual daily traffic count. So we required a rural grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help improve these crosswalks. They’re expected to calm traffic and make it safer for pedestrians,” McLaren.
Due to inclement weather, the second phase of the installments will happen either this Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.