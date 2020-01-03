Terrell Co. Animal Control searches for owner of dog left tied up without food, water

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Animal control officers in Terrell County are looking for the person they say tied up a dog without food or water and abandoned him.
WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester got a copy of a video showing the conditions he was found in.
“In my opinion, that person should have been the one tied to the pole,” Martha Ann Coe, animal control director, said of the suspect.
WARNING: The video below may be hard to watch.
Coe said not only was the dog tied up, but also tangled up on a runner.
“It was raining. The dog had absolutely no shelter, no food, no water, not even containers for food or water,” Coe said.
Coe got a call from someone who spotted the dog on a rental property in Dawson on Thursday.
Officers said they believe the person who had been renting the property moved out and left the dog there.
"He had a humongous padlock on his collar, which was attached to a runner, but the runner had become entangled on the post and the dog could not move six inches," Coe said.
Now, they’re calling him “Captain.” He is back in a warm environment at the animal shelter.
A veterinarian checked him out and said he’s doing okay. But, he needs to gain weight before he can be adopted.
“I think he’s just so frightened of the conditions that he was in and being left like he was,” Coe said.
Meanwhile, Coe said they will find the person who did this to Captain.
“It’s very disturbing to see that an animal was left like this and having to live in this condition," Coe said. "If it had not been found, what would have been the outcome for this poor dog?”
The suspect, when found, will face charges including felony animal cruelty and misdemeanors including neglect, invalid rabies, tether and violation of dangerous dog ordinance, according to Coe.
Coe said that they are not asking for donations specifically, but if anyone would like to donate money to go towards Captain’s vet bills, food or bedding, call Terrell County Animal Control at (229) 995-4410.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.