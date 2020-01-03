Terrell Co. Animal Control searches for owner of dog left tied up without food, water

THIS video breaks my heart. Terrell Co. Animal Control says "Captain" was found Thursday tied up to a pole, padlocked to a runner that was tangled up in Dawson. The dog had no food, water or shelter. Now, animal control officers are trying to find out who did this! They believe a renter on the property may have moved out and left the dog. Once they confirm who did this, that person will face charges including felony animal cruelty. If you want to help Captain recover, you can donate money, food or bedding to Terrell County Animal Control. Just call (229) 995-4410. (Video: Viewer)