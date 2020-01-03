Swearing-in ceremony set for new Valdosta mayor, city council

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The new Valdosta mayor and returning council members are set to be sworn in on Jan. 9.
Mayor-Elect Scott James Matheson will be sworn in at the first city council meeting of the year at 5:30 p.m.
Each city councilmember will also be sworn in, each retaining their seats for their districts.
After the ceremony, the council will select the next mayor pro tem.
The ceremony will be at city council chambers at Valdosta City Hall, 216 E. Central Avenue.
