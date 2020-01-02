Strong storms possible Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds hold with very mild 60s as showers and t’storms become likely overnight. Tomorrow there’s a marginal risk for severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado as a line of storms move east Friday morning through the evening. Not only wet but windy and unseasonably warm as highs reach upper 70s.
As a cold front slides through rain ends early Saturday followed by gradual clearing, gusty winds and cooler low 60s. Much colder Sunday lows mid 30s and highs mid 50s. Seasonably mild 60s with a slight chance of rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Dry conditions continue late week with rain back by next weekend.
