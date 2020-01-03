Rush Propst to star in new football show

COOSADA, Ala. (WALB) - Along with a new coaching gig, former Colquitt County Football Coach Rush Propst will also star in a new television show, according to USA Academy.
The show is called “Ultimate Student Athletes,” which will focus on building the nation’s next powerhouse high school athletics program.
Filming will begin Jan. 20.
The show will be on Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV and possibly other platforms, according to USA Academy.
The first episode is expected to premiere in mid-September.
Propst was named the founding football coach of USA Academy on Wednesday.
