Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A couple and their two dogs were flying in a small plane from Massachusetts to Florida when it suddenly crashed in North Carolina. News outlets report Ken and Becca Brown and their Goldendoodles, Abby and Willa, escaped injury in the Thursday crash. Ken Brown credits a parachute attached to the plane with saving the family's “bacon," as it allowed the plane to safely stop in some trees just feet above the ground. It's unclear what caused the plane to go down. Brown says the flight seemed average right up until he heard silence and realized the engine had quit. An investigation is ongoing.