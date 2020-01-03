Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a county magistrate judge has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver nearly two weeks ago. A statement from Gwinnett County police says that Senior Magistrate Judge Emily Powell died Tuesday from injuries she received in the Dec. 20 crash. Powell was crossing the street at an intersection in Buford the evening she was hit. An accident report says the driver initially left the scene without contacting police. The investigation is ongoing and the driver hasn't been charged. The police statement says Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County magistrates and served the court for more than 20 years.