Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In his first campaign move of the 2020 election year, President Donald Trump on Friday will launch a coalition of evangelicals as he aims to shore up and expand support from an influential piece of his political base. The president will host the kickoff meeting of “Evangelicals for Trump” at a mega-church in Miami just days after he was the subject a scathing editorial in the Christianity Today magazine that called for his removal from office. But Trump enjoyed broad support of evangelicals in 2016 and his campaign believes that his record in office, including the installation of two Supreme Court justices, will lead to even more votes from religious conservatives this year.