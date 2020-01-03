Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Devonte' Graham hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to break a tie and cap Charlotte's late rally in the Hornets' 109-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Graham's shot from the top of the key gave Charlotte a 106-103 lead. The Hornets came back from a nine-point deficit with five minutes to play to end a six-game losing streak, helped by a controversial call. Graham hit two free throws with 9.7 seconds left for a 108-103 lead. After Cedi Osman's 3-pointer made it 108-106, the Hornets' Dwyane Bacon's pass from under the basket went out of bounds. Although it appeared that the ball wasn't touched by a Cleveland player, the officials ruled Charlotte maintained possession despite protests by Cavaliers coach John Beilien and his players.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Dana Evans had 27 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers and No. 7 Louisville blew out Clemson 75-50. Evans had 24 points in the opening half as the Cardinals opened a 28-point lead at halftime and cruised to their fifth straight win overall and eighth in a row over the Tigers. Elizabeth Balogun added 15 points and five of her team's seven blocked shots. Evans bounced back from an off night in her last game, when she scored just nine points in Louisville's win over Syracuse on Sunday.
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Martin drove the length of the court for the winning basket and Cory Hightower had 18 points and eight rebounds in Presbyterian's 79-77 victory over UNC-Asheville in a Big South Conference opener. Tied at 77 with 4 seconds remaining, Martin took a short inbound pass, dribbled the length of the court and made a layup from the right side, leaving less than one second on the clock. After a series of timeouts, UNC Asheville threw a length of the court pass. The Bulldogs' LJ Thorpe caught it and landed on top of Presbyterian’s Michael Isler. No foul was called.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Winthrop to a 91-67 win over Longwood in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. It was Vaudrin's first triple-double at the Division I level. He led the nation with four triple-doubles at Division II Walsh in 2017-18. Winthrop (7-7) posted a season-high 16 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Eagles forced a season-high 23 turnovers. Christian Wilson scored a season-high 25 points for the Lancers (5-9).
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 25 points and made three steals and Charleston Southern beat USC Upstate 89-75 the 'Big South Conference opener for both teams. Dontrall Shuler added 19 points with four assists for the Buccaneers (7-6), who have won three straight and six of their last seven. Deontaye Buskey scored 13 points and made three of Charleston Southern's 11 3-pointers. Travis Anderson scored 10 points. Everette Hammon scored 19 points and Tommy Bruner added 17 for the Spartans (5-9), who saw their three-game win streak end. Bryson Mozone scored 14 points off the bench.