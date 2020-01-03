Fire Battalion Chief remembers Jan. 2nd storm from 2017

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - January 2nd marks the third year the devastating straight wind storm tore through Albany and some surrounding counties. Several families were left with damaged homes.
Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose said he remembers that terrifying day and described the scene as one word “catastrophic”.
He said he remembers being at the station when the call came through, alerting him and his team of the severe storm approaching.
“While we were en route, the wind was still blowing real hard and storming real hard. Matter of fact, we were dodging trash cans and stuff going down the street to the call. It was an experience I hadn’t seen in my 35 years service since the flooding of ’94 and ’98,” Ambrose said.
He estimates there was a one million cubic yard of storm debris in Albany.
Some families are still healing from the damages.
