Conference play starts for Bama, Florida

STEPPING UP: Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Gators. Keyontae Johnson has paired with Blackshear and is producing 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide are led by Kira Lewis Jr., who is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.LOVE FOR LEWIS JR.: K. Lewis has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last five games. He's also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.