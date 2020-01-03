Albany police needs community’s help in finding attempted robbery suspects

The Robbery/Homicide Team released this video which was captured on December 24, 2019. It shows two men attempting to rob a woman while she was parked at the Wild Pines Apartments (600 Sands Drive) with her son and a passenger inside. The two men approached her car and demanded money. One of the men punched her in the face several times after she told him she had none. At that point, the victim put the car in reverse and took her foot off the brake. The driver's side door was still open, and the door knocked the black male onto the ground. He got up, and both men fled the scene. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the suspects involved, please call Albany Area Crime-Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS. #seesay