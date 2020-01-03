Albany police needs community’s help in finding attempted robbery suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs the community’s help finding two men that attempted to rob a woman while parked at Wild Pines Apartments on the 600 block of Sands Drive.
It happened Dec. 24. The victim was sitting in a parked car with her son and a passenger when two men approached the car and demanded money, according to police.
Police said one of the men punched her in the face several times after she told him she had none.
The victim put the car in reverse and took her foot off the brake. The driver’s side door was still open, and the door knocked one of the suspects to the ground, according to police.
Afterward, both men ran off.
If anyone has information regarding this incident or the suspects involved, you’re asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
